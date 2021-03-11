Chris Hogan Has Left Ramsey Solutions as a Result of "Personal" Failings

Chris Hogan Has Left Ramsey Solutions as a Result of "Personal" FailingsBy Joseph Allen
Among the many personalities who work under Dave Ramsey's banner of Ramsey Solutions, Chris Hogan was one of the most popular. Recently, though, news broke that Chris's status with the company was in flux. Given his immense popularity, many people wondered what happened to him and whether he was still employed by Ramsey Solutions.
What happened to Chris Hogan from Ramsey Solutions?
Chris, who is a bestselling personal finance author and a radio personality with the company, has announced that he is leaving the company. In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Chris explained the reasons he was leaving Ramsey Solutions. He didn't offer many details about his decision, but he did say that some of his behavior wasn't "in line" with the expectations that the company had for him.
Why did Chris Hogan leave Ramsey?
"Recently it's come to light that I've done some things personally that are not in line with Ramsey Solutions, and as a result, I'm no longer a team member at Ramsey," Chris said in his video. Chris did not elaborate any further, but he was previously at the center of an investigation by Religion News Services over accusations that he had had extramarital affairs.
Chris's now ex-wife, Melisa Hogan, apparently came to Ramsey Solutions in 2019 with the allegations that her husband had been unfaithful. In response, the company's leaders created a "restoration plan" designed to save the marriage. Melissa apparently protested the plan and was eventually barred from her husband's book tour as a result. Ramsey eventually criticized Melissa in a staff meeting, and Chris was not fired for the affairs at the time.
Melissa responded to Chris's departure announcement.
In a statement on her blog, Melissa acknowledged her ex-husband's departure from Ramsey Solutions but said that he had not gone far enough in apologizing for the damage he caused.
"I note that while his statement generically expresses being sorry for harm, he does not take responsibility for the impact of his actions on his family, people who trusted him, or people whose jobs depended on his role and integrity," she writes.
"He does not acknowledge that his actions profoundly hurt people, including me, our children, my family, and other women he manipulated," Melissa continued. "He also does not acknowledge the role that Ramsey Solutions and Dave Ramsey himself played in harming and manipulating me, as well as covering up his actions."
Dave Ramsey has been accused of flouting COVID restrictions.
In addition to his complicated relationship with the Hogan family, Religion News Services also uncovered other troubling accusations about the way Dave Ramsey runs his company. According to people who used to work at Ramsey Solutions, Dave has fostered a cult of personality where dissent is not tolerated.
The report also accused Dave of flouting COVID restrictions throughout the pandemic and suggested that the company views media scrutiny as a type of spiritual warfare. Although Dave has built a powerful company dedicated to the Religious Right, it seems there are now some cracks in his armor.