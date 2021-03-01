Here's Why Maddie Ziegler Called out Sister Kenzie's Haters Online

We can only imagine what life is like being a celebrity. Yes, it comes with many perks — being wealthier than the general public and fame. But, it definitely has its downsides. And if we were to guess one of those, it would be having all eyes on you... at all times. Yeah, that doesn't sound too great if you really think about it.

Because being in the public eye can get mentally exhausting, celebs are known to go on social media breaks here and there. Obviously, this is very normal for the average person to do, but when a star does it, people are quick to think someone may not be doing well.

Social media star and Dance Moms alum Kenzie Ziegler is one of the most recent celebrities to announce she was removing her presence from the internet for some time. And people are wondering what happened to her that made her want to do this.