Why Was Fox's Soap-Drama 'Filthy Rich' Canceled After Just One Season?

The Fox drama series Filthy Rich follows a wealthy Southern family whose lives are turned upside down when patriarch Eugene Monreaux dies in a plane crash. Now, matriarch Margaret Monreaux (Kim Cattrall) is taking charge of the business, but the televangelical family soon learn that Eugene fathered three illegitimate children ... and he wrote them into his will.

These new heirs are a threat to the Christian family name and fortune. Well, not unless Margaret can use her Southern charm and skills to keep control of everything her husband build.

Though the soap-drama series stars Sex and the City favorite Kim Cattrall, Fox has reportedly axed the network program after just one season. Keep reading to find out more about why Filthy Rich was canceled.