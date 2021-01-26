Is Jane Levy Really Singing in 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist'? Here's the Lowdown

Jane has stolen our hearts with her performance as Zoey Clarke in Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. And while her singing skills have become a huge topic of discussion, she’s putting the topic to bed.

In a recent appearance on Live! With Kelly and Ryan, Jane told the hosts that the actors on the show are really singing. "It’s a lot of work and it’s hard and humbling, learning how to sing I’ll tell you that. I was like' Oh yeah, I think I can carry a tune and then no,'” she shares as she shakes her head.

In fact, Jane opened up to the Hollywood Reporter on her comfortability singing. “Singing is not something I’m comfortable doing and it’s not something I’ve done professionally often," she explains.

“I did one musical in 2014, and it was just by chance that the director had cast someone who could carry a tune. He had no idea I could sing, he just wanted me to play the part. And then he was like, ‘We can figure out the singing later,’” she says.