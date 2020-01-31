We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
McWidow Might Be New Endgame Material for Meredith on 'Grey's Anatomy' if MerLuca Is Over

After half of the Grey’s Anatomy fandom rooted for Meredith and DeLuca to get together and the other half denied their chemistry, it looks like they might not make it after all. Dr. Hayes, otherwise known as McWidow, is clearly meant to be Meredith’s new love interest. That is, if Cristina has anything to say about it from all the way across the world. She sent him there as a way to give Meredith a new love connection and, despite feelings lingering between Meredith and DeLuca, it could happen.

So, will Meredith and McWidow get together on 'Grey’s Anatomy'?

Right now, it looks like that’s where things are headed for Meredith. She and McWidow are getting to know each other better through operating room conversations and elevator rides, as the doctors on Grey’s Anatomy often do. The writers likely brought him here for a reason. Grey’s Anatomy executive producer Krista Vernoff told Entertainment Weekly in June 2019 that they almost cast a love interest for Meredith in Season 14, but scrapped the idea when the news leaked.