Is DeLuca From 'Grey's Anatomy' Bipolar? The Evidence Is Stacking Up

Luckily for everyone involved, DeLuca was right and Suzanne was saved. But Meredith didn't hesitate to remind him that things could have played out very differently.

"Okay, listen, you saved her life. No one is trying to take that away from you," Meredith reassured him. "All I'm saying is you could have taken a moment to just tell me what you were giving her. Because at that time, you were not in the right state of mind to be making life-or-death decisions."