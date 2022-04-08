Elliot Stabler Shifts His Focus to Corrupt Cop Jessie Santos in Season 2 of 'Law & Order: Organized Crime'

Elliot Stabler (Chris Meloni) has an axe to grind in Season 2 of Law & Order: Organized Crime. And after a three-week-long hiatus, new episodes are back on our small screens starting April 7.

Earlier in the season, viewers saw the newly widowed detective take down Richard Wheatley, a notorious drug kingpin who has been on Stabler’s radar since the series premiere. But now that Dylan McDermott has confirmed his exit from the series, showrunners shift our focus to the new bad guys in town.