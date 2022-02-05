Season 2 of 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Adds a Star Comedian in a Recurring Role

According to a Deadline report, Denis Leary has been cast as a recurring character on Organized Crime. The latest addition to the series will take on the role of Frank Donnelly, a "fellow member of the NYPD who engages with Det. Stabler."

As of now, we can't really say what that means. Will he aid Stabler in taking down new bad guy Preston Webb? Will he be an ally, an enemy, or some sort of double agent for a powerful crime boss? In the universe of Law & Order, we can't rule anything or anyone out from being shady.