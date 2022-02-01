Jennifer Beals Returns to the 'Law & Order' Universe in Recurring 'Organized Crime' Role

Jennifer Beals Returns to the 'Law & Order' Universe in Recurring 'Organized Crime' RoleBy Pippa Raga
Feb. 1 2022, Published 7:31 a.m. ET
The L Word co-creator and executive producer Ilene Chaiken is bringing Jennifer Beals back into her orbit. Ilene, the showrunner for Dick Wolf's latest Law & Order spinoff, Organized Crime, will once again be working together with Flashdance's Jennifer Beals, who starred in the original L Word as Bette Porter and has continued to reprise her role as Bette in the Generation Q spinoff.
Deadline announced on Jan. 31 that Jennifer Beals had landed a recurring role on Organized Crime, marking her return to the franchise since she last guest-starred in the original Law & Order back in 2007.
So, who is Jennifer Beals playing in Law & Order: Organized Crime? Keep reading for everything you need to know.
Who is Jennifer Beals in 'Law & Order: Organized Crime'?
Jennifer Beals is set to play "the wife of a new antagonist," Preston Webb (Forrest Gump's Mykelti Williamson), a New York drug kingpin who heads the Marcy Corporation. Season 1 villain Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) is being phased out of the Organized Crime series because the actor has been tapped to replace FBI: Most Wanted leading man Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon).
The casting decision has many viewers scratching their heads as CBS's FBI and NBC's Law & Order have connected universes before, thanks to a 2020 crossover; but Dylan will be playing a new character for Most Wanted, rather than reprising the role of criminal mastermind Richard Wheatley. Indeed, having Richard lead an FBI unit would certainly be a questionable choice.
Cinema Blend assures fans that Dylan playing two different characters within the same universe (which, in total, is made up of FBI; FBI: Most Wanted; FBI: International; Chicago Fire; Chicago P.D.; Chicago Med; Law & Order: Special Victims Unit; Law & Order: Organized Crime; and the upcoming Law & Order revival) won't "complicate things," as many other stars have set the precedent — some even playing different characters on the same Dick Wolf series.
Julian McMahon will appear on air for his final episodes as Jess LaCroix on FBI: Most Wanted beginning Feb. 1, writes the outlet, meaning that Organized Crime fans can look forward to seeing how Richard Wheatley's arc on the NBC series wraps up.
Franchise creator Dick Wolf's plan for Season 2 is to break up the total 24 episodes into three "eight-episode arcs," he revealed to TVLine. "The first third of the season is The Godfather. The second third is American Gangster. And the last third is Scarface," Dick said. "And these villains are going to be really bad guys that give [Stabler] a constant source of energy, outrage, belief in justice, and a different way of pursuing criminals than we've had before."
We assume Mykelti's Preston Webb will be one of these big three villains, which will hopefully give Jennifer Beals a lot of time in the spotlight. The last time she set foot in Dick Wolf's Law & Order world, the Book of Boba Fett star played Sofia Archer in the original series' Season 17 episode, "Charity Case."
"So excited to be joining such a great cast and a legacy show!" Jennifer tweeted following the casting announcement. "The icing on the cake is being reunited with the amazing [Ilene Chaiken]."