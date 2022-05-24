Anthony Anderson's Future on 'Law & Order' Is in Question

Anthony Anderson's Future on 'Law & Order' Is in QuestionBy Jamie Lerner
May 23 2022, Published 10:02 p.m. ET
We’re 21 seasons into the serial drama Law & Order, and somehow, it still never disappoints. With the addition of Anthony Anderson this season as Detective Kevin Bernard, the show has even exceeded our expectations. Anthony signed on to Law & Order after the end of Black-ish, but he only signed a one-year contract.
Now that Season 21 of Law & Order is done, is there any hope for Detective Bernard’s future? He has been a welcome addition to the series, but if Anthony's contract is up, there may not be a way forward for him on Law & Order. So, we investigated, detective-style, to figure out if Anthony is really leaving Law & Order.
It’s possible that Anthony Anderson isn’t leaving ‘Law & Order’ after Season 21.
Based on the Season 21 finale, it’s definitely possible that Bernard sticks around for some more time on Law & Order. An NYPD cop, he arrives at the scene of the crime central to this episode, and there isn't a plot point about Bernard’s potential exit from the force (or Anthony’s potential exit from the series).
Anthony signed a one-year contract, but he has only been in new episodes since about February 2022. It's possible that if he doesn’t renew his contract, he could stick around until halfway through the next season. On the other hand, we have no idea how long filming took — perhaps his one-year contract is actually only valid for one season. So, while nothing in the plot points to Bernard leaving, he could be absent for the next season.
Even if Anthony Anderson leaves ‘Law & Order,’ he could always come back.
One thing that makes Detective Bernard so exciting is the fact that he returned to Law & Order after over a decade-long hiatus. From 2008 to 2010, Anthony brought Detective Bernard to life. But then, he joined the cast of Black-ish and left Law & Order. The fact he came back after all these years is a good sign for his future in the series.
Even if Anthony leaves after the Season 21 finale, he could always come back! Throughout its many years, Law & Order has cycled through returning and regular cast members. This season, Sam Waterston also returned to the cast, delightfully surprising all the series’ fans. So, the good news is that while this could have been the last time we saw Anthony for now, he might be back.
New episodes of Law & Order air every Thursday at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.