Source: NBC

#TBT: Before Ice-T Joined the 'SVU' Squad, There Was Detective Monique Jeffries

Over the last 21 years, the team at Law and Order: Special Victims Unit has gone through a lot of changes when it comes to the dedicated team of detectives that make up the elite SVU squad.

One cop who came and went early on was Detective Monique Jeffries, who joined the team under Captain Cragen. However, her time at the Manhattan precinct was short-lived, which has many fans asking what happened to Jeffries on SVU? Keep reading to find out!