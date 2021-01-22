The 'SVU' Squad Is Committed to Taking Judge Gallagher Down

Things over at Law & Order: Special Victims Unit's fictional NYPD squad are getting extremely dicey and potentially dangerous in Season 22's "The Long Arm of the Witness."

Dominick "Sonny" Carisi (Peter Scanavino), the former detective turned ADA, is faced with yet another challenge, as though this season's head-to-head with beloved Rafael Barba (Raúl Esparza) and palpable sexual tension with former partner Detective Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) weren't already enough.