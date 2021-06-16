What Did Chrissy Teigen Say About Singer Avril Lavigne? Controversial Tweet Resurfaces

Though model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen is known for her social media commentary, John Legend's wife is now receiving major backlash after celebrities came forward claiming they were victims of cyberbullying.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Courtney Stodden opened up about being targeted by Chrissy on Twitter.

“She wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die,’” Courtney said.