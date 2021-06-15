Chrissy Teigen's Resurfaced Tweets Have Caused a Major Backlash Against Her

The first online exchange that faced scrutiny was one between Chrissy Teigen and Courtney Stodden, who in 2011 married 51-year-old actor Doug Hutchison. In an interview with The Daily Beast in May, Courtney discussed Chrissy's past online behavior and the repercussions it had for them.

“She wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die,’” Courtney claimed in the interview.