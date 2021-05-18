In March 2021, former model and prolific tweeter Chrissy Teigen made the shocking announcement that she was quitting Twitter. In a series of now-deleted tweets, Chrissy explained that she was having trouble accepting the fact that not everybody on the platform liked her and that the app had begun to take a negative toll on her life.

But just three weeks later, the cookbook author made a surprise return to the platform. “Turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol,” she tweeted.

It turns out that it might have been better for Chrissy to let her Twitter lie dormant because the social media darling is now being canceled again. ... And this time, it’s affecting her bottom line.