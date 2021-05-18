Is Chrissy Teigen Canceled? What Did the Social Media Darling Do This Time?By Pippa Raga
May. 18 2021, Published 3:51 p.m. ET
In March 2021, former model and prolific tweeter Chrissy Teigen made the shocking announcement that she was quitting Twitter. In a series of now-deleted tweets, Chrissy explained that she was having trouble accepting the fact that not everybody on the platform liked her and that the app had begun to take a negative toll on her life.
But just three weeks later, the cookbook author made a surprise return to the platform. “Turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol,” she tweeted.
It turns out that it might have been better for Chrissy to let her Twitter lie dormant because the social media darling is now being canceled again. ... And this time, it’s affecting her bottom line.
Is Chrissy Teigen being canceled again?
On May 10, 2021, The Daily Beast published an interview with Courtney Stodden, a media personality who shot to fame in 2011 when they married 51-year-old actor Doug Hutchinson at the age of 16. While the interview mostly focused on their predatory relationship, Courtney also detailed some of the online harassment they received at the time from shockingly well-known celebrities, including Joy Behar, Courtney Love, and our very own Chrissy Teigen.
Courtney told the publication that Chrissy would publicly tweet about her wishes that Courtney would take a “dirt nap.” But on top of the public harassment, Chrissy would also privately DM the 16-year-old and tell them Chrissy couldn’t “wait for [them] to die.” Yikes!
Making the situation even worse is the fact that Chrissy routinely calls out Twitter trolls for their toxic behavior and has been open about dealing with them in the past.
So, to find out that she’s been perpetuating the same nasty behavior strikes onlookers was both disappointing and hypocritical.
Since the publication of the Daily Beast interview, Chrissy has tweeted a lengthy apology saying she is “mortified and sad at who I used to be." "I was an insecure, attention-seeking troll,” her apology continued. "I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel.”
Chrissy also went on to say that she is working on improving herself. But will that be enough to placate fans and brands?
Chrissy’s cooking line has been pulled from Macy’s and Target.
Just days after her public apology, Chrissy’s cooking line mysteriously disappeared from the Macy’s website. The former supermodel’s line of cookware was first marked “unavailable” and now appears to be completely offline.
This comes on the heels of Target pulling the line from their stores, though that partnership dissolved before this current scandal with Courtney. Target confirmed to Page Six that although they were initially the exclusive sellers of Chrissy’s “Cravings” collection, they decided to end the exclusivity in late 2020.
Of course, the timing means that many uninformed people (*cough* Candace Owens) are assuming that Chrissy is losing brand partnerships over the controversy, though that hasn't been confirmed.
In addition, Courtney has responded to Chrissy’s tweets saying that while they accept the apology, Courtney remains blocked from Chrissy’s Twitter and no one from Chrissy’s camp reached out to them directly, which Chrissy had claimed in her thread.
Courtney ended her post saying, “All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her 'wokeness' is a broken record.”
Chrissy hasn’t made any public statements since.