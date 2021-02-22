'KUWTK' Is Finally Coming to an End After 14 Years on the Air

We never thought we’d see the Kardashian-Jenners say goodbye to the show that made them household names and pop culture icons, but the famous family confirmed that Keeping Up With the Kardashians will come to an end after 20 seasons.

However, given that both E! and the family remained quite tight-lipped about details regarding the last episode of their namesake show, how much longer will KUWTK actually be on? Here’s what we know about the clan’s highly anticipated farewell.