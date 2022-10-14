Playboi Carti Affiliate Homixide Gang May Be the Next Group Targeted for RICO Charges

George Chidi, a reporter who covers politics, business, and crime in Atlanta for The Atlanta Objective, tweeted out a thread of messages on Oct. 12, 2022, where he discussed the possibility of Playboi Carti's gang being brought up on charges.

"Homixide is connected to Playboi Carti and nominally to Future, a big name," he wrote. "They've had an ongoing rivalry with Henxhmen. That is, two Bloods sets shooting at one another. There's a trail of dead and jailed rappers all through this beef."