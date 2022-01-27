Are We the Last Ones to Know What the XCX in Charli XCX Stands For?

Evidently the album itself is about her relationship with her partner, which she says has been difficult. It's an outpouring of love for her partner as well as her fans. She invited people to contribute ideas for her music and videos, thus lifting the feeling of solitude so many people had. As the documentary and Charli herself say, "We are alone together."

Charli XCX: Alone Together is available to stream on Hulu on Jan. 28.