Adele Can Do More Than Just Sing — She Can Write Music, Too

While Adele is best known for her powerful vocals and immense range, she's actually a talented songwriter as well — in fact, she's credited as a writer on nearly all of the songs she's released on her albums.

The Grammy-winning singer isn't often seen with an instrument in her hand when she's performing, but she can play the guitar, piano, and drums (though she's reportedly not an expert with the latter two). She's played these instruments on some of her previous projects.