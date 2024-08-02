Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok TikTok's "You're Not My Mom" Trend Showcases an ... Interesting Relationship Dynamic "Wait, is this your little brother? I’m confused," one TikTok user said. By Elissa Noblitt Published Aug. 2 2024, 1:02 p.m. ET Source: tiktok/@notemmagia

Another day, another TikTok trend that proves Freud may have been right about a thing or two. Remember the toxic boy moms? Well TikTok's newest fad, the "You're Not My Mom" trend, isn't quite as horrifying, but it's definitely rubbing some social media users the wrong way. The trend sees women posting slideshows of themselves with their partners, showcasing an interesting relationship dynamic in which their boyfriends, fiancés, and husbands are infantilized.

Article continues below advertisement

But is this just a silly trend, or is it a new way to reenforce gender roles in heterosexual relationships, as some viewers seem to believe? Let's get into it.

Source: tiktok/@aaliyahhazelwood

Article continues below advertisement

What's with the "You're Not My Mom" trend on TikTok?

Women participating in this trend are making TikTok slideshows to show off all the ways that they act as mothers for their men. In the first slide, they'll show a photo of them with their partner, with text on the slide containing the quote, "You're not my mom." The implication is that their man is saying that to them in response to being told what to do.

However, in contrast, the following slides show additional quotes from the men that prove that they do, indeed, see them as a mother figure — from "Can you fold my clothes?" to "Can you pack my suitcase for me?"

Article continues below advertisement

In one iteration posted by user @notemmagia, she exposes her man for asking her what to wear, playing games in the car while she drives, and asking her permission to hang out with his friends. Another, made by user @aaliyahhazelwood, shows her partner asking her to pack his lunch, fold his clothes, clean his room, set his alarms, and more. Can you see where we're going with this?

Source: tiktok/@anah1rizz1

Article continues below advertisement

Responses to the trend on TikTok have been mixed.

In the responses of these TikToks, many women are agreeing and finding humor in their situation: "If this isn’t the realest thing ever," one user wrote. Another said, "I fear we live the same life." Even some singles in the comments are expressing their desire for a relationship like this. One person said, "I would gladly do all of that for the right person."

However, responses to this trend haven't been all positive — in fact, many women are saying that their experience with this dynamic caused their relationship to fall apart. In the comments of one video, a woman wrote, "I’m so done being mom to my husband [that] I met with a divorce attorney today."

Article continues below advertisement

Some women have been making their own TikToks in response, sharing their disgust at the trend. Suzanne Lambert, a creator with over 30,000 followers on the platform, made a video talking about the trend to her followers: "This s--t is so bleak ... The fact that you think it's cute that you have a mother-son relationship significant other ... it's so gross."