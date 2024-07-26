Breaking Down What Those "EYP" Comments Mean on TikTok

There's plenty of new slang terms going around the internet, and with all the new terms and acronyms being used, it's often hard to keep up. It's also impossible to know, without additional context, what some of these more obscure acronyms stand for. Thankfully, there are plenty of people on the internet who are also confused by some of these new terms, which is why we're breaking them down.

TikTok, in particular, is full of crazy acronyms that often don't make sense to those who aren't already familiar with them. Some of these terms, unfortunately, aren't safe for work, making them harder to look up and understand. Recently, a lot of young TikTok users have been posting the acronym "EYP," but what does that mean? It's another slang term referring to sex. Let's break it down.

What does EYP mean on TikTok?

Oftentimes, when "EYP" is used in a TikTok video, someone is using it as a way of saying "eat your p---y" without using terms that would flag the app's censorship. Given that this acronym describes a particularly sexual act, it's one that wouldn't pass the app's user guidelines. Because of this, the users have decided to make it into an acronym to prevent their accounts from getting banned.

Most of the time, this acronym will be used on thirst traps, particularly by men trying to flirt with women through their posts or attract potential sexual encounters. On the other hand, when it's not being used among the litany of aroused people on TikTok, it's being used in a comedic sense, usually on TikTok accounts making memes and jokes for couples to share with each other.

There's also another layer to using the acronym, as it encourages engagement. Though most of the target demographic will know what "EYP" means, those who don't will likely go to the comments and either inquire themselves or read through others' guesses and responses, which keeps users on the app. Despite this term technically crossing a line for TikTok's user guidelines, using the acronym keeps both the users and TikTok happy.

Plenty of TikTok users use acronyms or safe words to get around the guidelines.

TikTok users are notorious for coming up with other ways to say words and phrases that would otherwise result in their video being taken down for violating the app's user guidelines. Though in certain instances these terms would be used to convey important information or for educational purposes, TikTok has been known to strike or ban users who use certain terms and phrases, resulting in the users coming up with safe words for replacements.