Secret Admirer Keeps Leaving Unsettling Notes on Man's Car — Then Takes It to Another Level "Ending this once and for all." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Aug. 1 2024, 6:07 p.m. ET

Danny Longman (@danny.longman) is a good-looking dude — there are tons of folks on TikTok who've said so — and if you're checking out his videos right now, you may think the same thing to yourself. And it turns out that there's someone else who also feels this way. So much so that they've taken to leaving secret messages for him, on his car.

But when does a secret admirer become a full-blown stalker? In Danny's case, it certainly looks like that line has been crossed after the messages kept popping up on his car and then found their way into his workplace. He chronicled the persistent and bizarre notes he allegedly received from the stranger in a series of TikTok clips.

In his first video, he shares some of the notes. One said that they were feeling down and their day got better after they were able to catch a glimpse of Danny, which is a note that he received on his car after he had been away on vacation for a week.

"I love watching you from a distance and dream of what you would smell like up close," another letter penned by the stranger read. "This is getting weird!" Danny says after reading the other notice. He cracks open another: "'I love that you are so confident to drive such a girly car.' It's my sister's car so it makes sense it's a girly car," he says, laughing as he places the other note down.

However, he says that the notes take a "sexual" turn. "With such a beautiful physique, I doubt you'll need this, but save it for when we finally meet." Attached to the notice is a blue pill — it looks like the stalker was giving him a Viagra to go multiple rounds with them in the bedroom if they did meet up and hit it off.

Then, the stalker ended up getting even more personal, printing out a picture of him with his ex-girlfriend from high school. They replaced the woman's face with a white heart. Inside of the heart were the words "secret admirer." This concerned Danny as this seemed to make it expressly evident that the secret admirer clearly knew who he was.

"I don't know what to do, do I call the police?" he asks, before musing as to whether or not he should just get a dash cam for his vehicle. In a second video he records himself walking to his car, wondering aloud if there is going to be another note on his vehicle — there is, and he records himself reading it for the first time, in real time.

After he opens it up, an immediate look of concern washes over his face as he reads the letter where the admirer talks about how they yearn to see him in person after referencing a "secret dance" between the two of them.

Danny also mentions that he's not worried about being able to defend himself in the event that his stalker decides to get aggressive, but after reading the note the nervousness on his face is apparent as he begins to look around and see if there's anyone ambling around his whip.

In the third clip he walks to his car smiling, saying, "Another day, another note." He holds it up to the camera and then the video cuts to him sitting inside of his whip. "We got another one!" he says as he reads the message: "My love for you is like a garden blooming with beauty and passion ... seeing you is the fertilizer it needs to grow stronger."

He points out the S.A. signature at the bottom of the note and says, "Thanks, secret admirer. More like stalking a--. What the ... all right, well, we got another one," he says as the video cuts out. Danny doubles down on his resolve to purchase a dash cam so he can finally discover just who is leaving these notes on his vehicle.

In a fourth video on the phenomena — captioned "Ending this once and for all" — Danny shares that he actually ended up receiving a letter from the stalker who found out where he works and directly addressed the written note to him at his job.

He said that folks at work could see he was shaken up and uneasy, and told him he could work from home if it made things easier for him instead of staying at the office. Danny begins to read the letter that was given to the HR department: "How can I be a secret admirer if this is all over TikTok?"

"They let me go home early, I went home. I'm gonna, you know, obviously I was worried they were gonna follow me home. I decided, you know what, let me just get home. I'll leave early. They won't follow me, but yeah so, I think they're gonna let me work remote the rest of the week and yeah I'm concerned, I'm going to the police."