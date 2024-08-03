Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok “The Pics That Could Be on It” — Woman’s Son Spots an Old Cell Phone Hidden Beneath Stairs of Home "This had to belong to the previous owners of our home, we have lived here 10 years." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Aug. 3 2024, 4:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @domeafavorstl

Mom and TikToker @domeafavorstl posted a hidden home find herself — a throwback slide-up cell phone her son ended up spotting beneath a carpet on her stairs. She explained in a caption of her viral TikTok post: "What a blast from the past. This had to belong to the previous owners of our home, we have lived here 10 years."

She begins her clip by looking into the camera and stating, "Wait until you see what my 9-year-old just found wedged underneath our carpet ... let me show you what I mean." She flips the orientation around to reveal a side profile view of the staircase she's talking about.

There's a runner on the wooden stairs, and a little bit of the carpet is jutting out, leaving just enough room to stick something in there. As it turns out, someone did decide to hide an object in this little cranny.

She continues, "He is very curious and for some reason was looking, you can see that the carpet was not done like extremely well on our steps, and he thought he saw something right here," she says, reaching into the hole in the carpet.

What did the kid find? An old LG slider phone. The clip cuts to the mom telling him that the device she's holding in her hand is "not an iPhone," much to the protestations of her young child who can be heard speaking off camera.

"Yes it is, it's an iPhone 15 from 1997," he says. She replies, "It's from the 1900s probably, but um yeah, look at this LG, this is not anyone in our family's home, this is from the previous owner, we have only lived here 10 years, so um, who has a charging cord for this?"

One TikToker in the comments section was surprised that she didn't have a random box of different chargers to use to try and power up the phone: "You don’t have a random box of charging cords?" the person asked.

Someone else thought the kid's commentary on the phone was hilarious: "'It’s an iPhone 15 from 1997' omg I’m dying 😭🤣." Another user on the app thought that the secret phone may certainly have some pictures on it that weren't meant to be seen: "The hidden phone! Oh no the pics that could be on it."

There were other people who recognized the device — the LG branded styled phone came from a time when devices were branded with the mobile carrier's logo and usually given different names. The LG Shine actually featured Lauren Conrad of Laguna Beach fame in a commercial rocking the device.

The TikToker decided to go into what looks like her attic and cracked open an old plastic bin that was filled with various old electronics, including an old iHome iPod/iPhone docking station music speaker player.

She only had a few different charging cables at her disposal, however, and toward the end of the video, before it cuts out, she seemed to indicate that she was unsure if there was even a working battery inside of the device.

In a third video she confirmed that the phone, indeed, doesn't have a battery inside of it, and she asked folks online if they wanted to send her a battery and charging cable to see if she could pop it in and fire it up.

It looks like chargers and data cables for the device are still for sale online — the battery retails for $4.95 on eBay here, and you can get the charger for even cheaper at just $3.99.

