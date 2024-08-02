Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok Neighbor Calls Cops on Family Because Kids Were Playing on Trampoline "They won’t be raining on our parade!" By Mustafa Gatollari Published Aug. 2 2024, 4:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @kaskiefamily

The Kaskie Family (@kaskiefamily) were hanging out at home and enjoying some trampoline time, and their children, as children are wont to do, were loudly enjoying themselves. Turns out the Kaskies' neighbors didn't appreciate that too much and decided to call the police. The content creators recorded the visit from local police and uploaded the footage to TikTok.

"Who in the world would call the police because kids are having fun on a trampoline?" a text overlay in the video reads that begins with the family's father answering the door. His children wait behind him to figure out what's going on.

Dad holds an Amazon package in his hand, and it becomes evident at this point in the clip that the person at the door is actually a police officer, who says to Dad, "We got a call some kids are screaming so we're just making sure that everything's OK."

The father says, "Uh, yeah." "I don't hear anything now, so," the cop states as dad as Dad, deadpan, begins to give some further insight into the situation. As it turns out, it seems like he has a neighbor with an itchy dialing finger.

"Our neighbors have called the cops on us a few times with the trampoline in the backyard. Um, that's that," he says to the police officer. "That's understandable," the cop says. "Yeah," Dad remarks. "Everybody's all good though?" the officer inquires.

"Yeah," Dad says. "All right you guys have a good night," the cop replies before making his way off of the porch. Dad apologizes at this point in the conversation, telling the cop that he's "sorry" they had to come out to his house for such a call.

Source: TikTok | @kaskiefamily

He tells his kids to say goodbye to the police officer as they watch him make his way back to his car. Numerous people who watched the video replied that they were shocked the Kaskies have to deal with such nosy and petty neighbors.

One person wondered if they were able to have a conversation with their neighbors about their issues. "Have you ever talked to them about it to ask what their problem is? Just curious bc I know some people are raised to believe it’s wrong to scream (war trauma, etc). Some understanding might help?" they wrote.

Someone else asked why there doesn't seem to be any type of legal recourse for folks who incessantly place phone calls with the police to air their grievances and seem to just waste time and tax dollars: "I wish there was a legal route you could take with people like this … like their third 'cry wolf to the police' and they get a fine or something."

Source: TikTok | @kaskiefamily

Another TikToker seemed more concerned with getting revenge, and offered up a plan that they would've enacted if they had been in the same situation. "I would definitely be throwing kids parties every weekend, Saturday and Sunday, at least 10 to 15 kids a day."

Unfortunately, there were other folks in the comments section who felt the Kaskie family's pain, like one person who wrote, "I have a neighbor like this. It sucks."

And then there were other people who urged the family to take it in stride, like this one person who penned, "They say the loudest kiddos are the happiest kiddos. You handled that so well."

Source: TikTok | @kaskiefamily

The Kaskie family responded to the aforementioned user: "Yes my girls are so happy and healthy 🥰 and that lady needs mental health help 😭."

And while there are plenty of anecdotes folks have shared online about annoying neighbors, annoying neighbors actually account for a large number of folks deciding to pack up and move on over to greener pastures.

According to a survey conducted by LendingTree of 2,000 Americans with neighbors, 24 percent say they dislike at least one of their neighbors. Nearly half report disliking a neighbor because they’re rude or unfriendly, followed by noisy (31 percent) and nosy (29 percent).

Source: TikTok | @kaskiefamily