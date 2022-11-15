USPS Employee Says He Earns Over $100K a Year Delivering Mail, Sparking Debate
Get good grades in high school. Apply to college for four years. Use your degree to secure a high-paying job with benefits. This is a solid career path according to conventional logic, as the money you'll presumably attain from the job that your degree qualifies you for will be enough to offset any debt you may accrue as a result of attending a university.
However, the sad fact is that four-year degrees are becoming less and less useful when it comes to landing a job, and with higher learning costing more than it ever has, this just means that there are an increasing number of Americans with debt to pay off, often by getting jobs they didn't need a degree to land in the first place.
And with Biden's student loan forgiveness plan halted, leaving tons of Americans who with college degrees out in the cold, that means tons of citizens are effectively paying to go into debt. So what are some profitable long-term jobs folks can get without a college degree? According to TikToker @lukasthegiant: USPS.
Nationwide, there have been reports of delivery delays due to increased consumer reliance on packages being shipped to their homes, which has resulted in a shortage of employees for the federal mail carrying service. So, Lukas' claim about USPS' hiring frenzy seems to be backed up by secondary reports.
He also claims that he earned $4,400 in two weeks and that there are plenty of mail carriers who earn around $100,000 per year with overtime hours. The best part is: you don't need to go to college to be earning that kind of money.
It's also alluring if sitting down in an office all day and working on spreadsheets, sending emails, and inputting data into Salesforce isn't your idea of fun. Mail carriers get plenty of on-the-job exercise, and often work the same routes, giving folks the opportunity to become a part of the community they're constantly delivering packages to.
For anyone who was incredulous about the amount of money Lukas says he earns, or if they wondered how much they'd have to put in in order to make $2,200 a week, he provided screenshots of his earning sheet in his TikTok video.
"Somebody said prove it on one of my checks, so," Lukas then shows a green screen of his check, "Here's one of my last checks. As you can see the overtime hours, plus my normal pay, all equals up to 4,423 dollars, and that's for two weeks of work."
"Yeah, working too much, but, if you were to multiply that by 26 weeks, that's over a hundred thousand dollars. We need help and the post office pays well. Granted I've only been in here for you know less than ten years, but, the post office pays well and we're hiring, we need help desperately."
He continued, "Yes, it's a lot of hours, if we were to get more people in, it would be less hours. And hopefully the more workers we have, the less work it is to go around and we can actually have a work life balance."
According to Lukas' sheet, he clocked in an additional eleven and a half hours over the standard 40 full-time employees are expected to put in.
The TikToker concluded by saying, "So, the money's out there. We just need people to come in and help spread it around."
Responses to Lukas' video were varied. Some folks called working for the post office "recession proof" and glowingly spoke about their time employed there.
Others stated that it's not all it's cracked up to be, with some TikTokers claiming that they worked for other parcel services, like UPS, and were able to earn even more money.
What do you think? Is $100k+ a year for 51.5 hours a week worth it? Or is that way more than you'd want to work a week for that kind of cash?