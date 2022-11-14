Woman Gives Full-Service Chiropractic “Massage” to Her Son-in-Law, Sparking Debate
It's easy to take our health for granted when we're used to feeling like we're in tip-top shape, but the second something goes wrong, we start yearning for the days where all we we worried about what was what we were going to eat for lunch.
Obviously, there are varying degrees to health issues. Some, like chronic back pain, don't incapacitate you but still make your daily tasks that much more frustrating to complete. You have to change the way you get in and out of your car, the way you sit at your desk to get work done or even how you load up your refrigerator or pour a cup of coffee.
Often, all it takes is a bit of stretching or a good deep tissue massage to work out whatever kink you've got in your back, but that can be difficult to handle yourself, especially if you don't have a foam roller or lacrosse ball lying around. And if you don't have the time or money to head on over to a chiropractor or orthopedist, that's where a willing family member comes in.
Like this TikToker's mom.
Autumn Wolford (@virginiaine) went viral after posting a video of her mother really going in on her husband after he said his back was ailing him.
Autumn says her mother used to work in a chiropractor's office in a past life and, well, the variety of different poses, balancing acts, and therapeutic massage gun sessions were all documented for TikTok to enjoy.
In the clip, Autumn's mom can be seen performing a variety of acts that appear concerning to the TikToker, and it seems a lot of people in the comments section thought Autumn's mom was doing her darndest to seduce her son-in-law.
Folks wanted to know why she was wearing yoga pants and a sports bra while going to town on him. Others quipped that they've watched plenty of movies that begin like this, but they usually "skip" this bit.
Some joked that Autumn's husband is her stepdad now, but then there were others who believed her actions were more platonic than their fellow TikTok users suggested.
"She was waiting for you to leave. Correction, they both were waiting for you to leave," one viewer wrote.
"His face at the end says it all," said another.
"At least his new wife is still in the family so he can see the kids," joked a third.
"So is it weird if you left or stayed and watched?" someone asked.
"I would have to have chronic back pain on regular visits," another commenter joked.
"Sorry to tell you, moms been waiting for that opportunity for a long time. Also, she would no longer be my mom."
What do you think? Was mom trying to put the moves on her daughter's son? Or was this just a case of her ensuring that a member of the family no longer had a sore back?