What’s the Difference Between a College and University?

When deciding between a college and a university, consider what kind of experience and education you’re looking for, and don’t get caught up on the labels.“If some place really interests you or some place just sounds so tantalizing, even if it’s not that same type that you think you might want when you start out, keep it in the mix,” Carly Mankus, senior assistant dean of international admission at Franklin and Marshall College, advised in an interview with U.S News. “What harm could it do?”