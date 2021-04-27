"Sneaky Link" Is Used on TikTok to Acknowledge Hookup Buddies

If you’re a fan of keeping certain aspects of your life — mainly relationships — behind closed doors, the term "sneaky link" will definitely pique your interest.

The latest expression to take over the TikTok world clearly refers to keeping something secret. And that something is your romantic life.

"Sneaky link" is a term used to refer to someone you’re sexually involved with. And while this slang is new to TikTok, it has long been used throughout other forms of social media.