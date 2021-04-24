This TikTok Trend Wants to Know: Are you a Barbie, Bratz, or Fairy?

The “Bratz, Barbie, or Fairy” TikTok trend is exactly what it says on the tin. According to TikTok users friend groups can be sorted into three categories: people who are like Barbie dolls, people who embody Bratz dolls, and fairy-like folks.

It’s hard to figure out who started the trend, but a lot of users made “Bratz, Barbie, or Fairy” videos with audio from a March 24 upload by TikTok user named @helin.dxski .

And that video, in turn, uses the 2020 track “White Tee” by Summer Walker featuring NO1-NOAH. (Be forewarned: The song has some NSFW lyrics, so depending who follows you on TikTok, make your own version with caution!)