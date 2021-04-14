Is Chlorophyll Safe? Dermatologist Dr. Hadley King Weighs in on the TikTok Trends [EXCLUSIVE]

The internet is home to plenty of health tricks and hacks to "improve" your appearance — and popular video-sharing app TikTok is no exception to this. The app has touted more than one way to get thin, clear your acne, or alter your appearance to fit the modern beauty standard. While you should always do research before following a TikTok health trend, some of the app's hacks have actually been useful.

Recently, TikTokers started drinking chlorophyll at least once a day, claiming it can clear your dark spots, help with acne, and make you thinner. But how accurate are these claims, really?

Cosmetic and medical dermatologist Dr. Hadley King took some time to talk with Distractify about chlorophyll, whether it's really safe, and what it can actually do for you.