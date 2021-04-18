TikTok Users Use This Effect to Find Their (Questionable) Marvel Lookalikes

If you’ve seen any of your TikTok friends get Tony Stark’s trademark goatee, gain Thor’s muscles, or go green like Bruce Banner, you’ve likely seen examples of TikTok’s Marvel Shapeshift trend. These videos use the Shapeshifting TikTok effect to morph a user’s face into a Marvel character .

But don’t be fooled! Contrary to popular opinion — and some deceptive TikTok videos — the “Shapeshifting” effect doesn’t seem to pick the Marvel character you most resemble.