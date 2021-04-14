Here’s Why You Can’t Trust Those Celebrity Look-Alike Videos on TikTok

The celebrity look-alike filter videos are pretty impressive. We definitely won’t deny that the filter appears to be pretty accurate in most of the videos that we’ve seen. However, in nearly every video we’ve come across, there are people in the comment section asking how to make their celebrity look-alike video.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look as though there is a specific TikTok app that can look at and analyze your face and then reveal your celebrity look-alike. So then, how are people making these videos? Well, they’re cheating a little bit.

Basically, people are using the Shapeshift effect to make it appear as though TikTok is revealing their true celebrity look-alike. It’s actually really easy to do. Before anything else, you'll need to save a picture of the celebrity to your phone’s camera roll.

You can choose any celebrity. It doesn’t actually matter if you really look like them (although it will look more realistic if you choose a celebrity to whom you bear at least a passing resemblance). It's all part of the gimmick.