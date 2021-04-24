Does Sebastian Stan Have a Secret TikTok Account? Fans Are Dying to Know

Actor and one-half of the iconic friendship duo "Stackie" Sebastian Stan has been capturing hearts as Bucky Barnes in Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Now that the show has ended (or perhaps just the first season?) Sebastian has been much more active on social media to share behind-the-scenes clips and some love for his co-star, Anthony Mackie.

After recently sharing some Marvel-themed TikTok videos to his Instagram story, fans have been wondering: Does Sebastian Stan have a secret TikTok?