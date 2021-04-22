TikTok Is Now Making the Process of Finding a Bra That Fits Easier for Creators

Like it or not, being a woman comes with a lot of rules and lessons. While learning the art of using a pad or tampon may come to mind, many would agree that exploring brassiere territory beats them all. In other words, the struggle is real when it comes to finding the right bra to secure your bust.

Since TikTok has become a social hub for information, finding a bra that fits has become a phenomenon on the social app. Too many women find themselves struggling with bras that are too loose, tight, or simply uncomfortable to wear. And the A Bra That Fits trend is here to help women manage their girls — big or small— properly. Keep reading to get the 4-1-1 on the trend.

Once you have the measurements, simply type them into the tool online. It will then generate your true bra size, so you’ll be able to shop for bras freely without having an uncomfortable feel.

some girl on tiktok explained boob shapes in a way that finally made sense to me, and now i can’t wait to buy a bunch of bras that ACTUALLY fit me and my boob shape correctly 😭

Simply put, instead of going to a specialist, the tool instructs you on which areas of your body you need to measure. The areas that women have to measure are the loose underbust, snug underbust, tight undercuts, standing bust, leaning bust, and lying bust.

Basically, A Bra That Fits is a trend centered around an online calculator with the same name. The tool has been designed to help women discover their correct bra size through different measurements, which will eliminate discomfort.

For many, visiting a professional to discuss your bra size can be an uncomfortable experience. So, it’s not common for women to consult with close friends and family about their bra questions. However, TikTok has come in major clutch to unite women and help them find the right size once and for all.

The A Bra That Fits trend has become a hit on the social app.

There’s no denying the fact that TikTok can make pretty much any trend go viral. And while these trends are usually dance challenges, trends centered around food, anime, acronyms, and more also get the same treatment.

The A Bra That Fits trend has become a community where women have shared their struggles with finding the right bra along with tips for putting on a bra correctly. And while many women were open-minded about trying out the tool, their results left them almost speechless and feeling deceived.

TikToker Jules shared in her video that she could never find a bra that fits right. And by using the tool, she discovered that she’s not really a “30-something B.” It turns out that she’s “actually a triple D.”

TikToker Sophia Nieto also shared her results in a video by using an audio clip with Nicki Minaj’s voice. After discovering that she is actually a G cup, she asked followers who wanted to send her money to buy a new bra.