Erykah Badu's Daughter, Puma, Has a TikTok That Has Left Her Fans in Awe

One saying that has long been argued is that talent skips a generation. It’s true that parents can be amazing at a skill, while their kids may not be too great at it. But there have been various occasions where the saying has proven to be false. And the latest example is with neo-soul icon Erykah Badu’s daughter, Puma Curry .

Puma, who not only is a spitting image of the beautiful songstress, has also lucked out in a big way: her singing skills. One quick scroll through her TikTok and Instagram pages will show you that Puma is not one to play with on the vocal front. Keep reading to get the 4-1-1.

While it’s clear that she’s well on her way to creating even more beautiful covers, Puma has left fans questioning whether or not she’ll try and make a name for herself in the industry.

If you peruse her TikTok page, Puma's captivating vocals will reel you in. Often showing off her skills by singing covers such as “If I Ain't Got You” by Alicia Keys, as well as her own songs, Puma has her fans practically begging her to release her music.

And while Puma clearly has an amazing voice, she hasn’t really followed suit like other celebrity kids by jumping into the music industry. Sure, there are probably plenty of reasons why Puma has yet to make her musical debut, but fans have been wondering why she hasn’t given it a shot.

Many children of music stars often have aspirations of following in their famous parents' footsteps. We’ve seen it over the years with Miley Cyrus, Christian Combs, Zonnique Pullins, and many more.

Puma may be getting her flowers on TikTok, but she is no stranger to performing live.

If you consider yourself to be a fan of Erykah, then you know that the songstress loves to perform with her baby girl by her side. And one of their most memorable appearances together is when they performed one of Erykah’s classics, "Time’s A Wastin." The pair performed their duet on Good Morning Texas in February 2020.

Puma also took the stage by herself to perform "All The Joy" by Moonchild at The Bomb Factory, for her mom’s annual birthday show.

Many of her covers have gone viral over the years, including her rendition of Rihanna’s hit, “Stay.” Many have argued that her version of the song gives Rih a run for her money.

