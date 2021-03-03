'RHOP's Michael Darby Already Had Two Children Before He Married Ashley

After the first season of the hit Bravo show, Michael and Ashley briefly separated (they've received a lot of criticism from both fans and the other cast members over their significant age difference), but they soon reunited.

While many couples featured on Housewives go through their marital ups and downs in front of the cameras, few have dealt with as much drama as Ashley and Michael Darby from The Real Housewives of Potomac .

Once the couple welcomed their first child, Dean, together, many hoped that there would be stability again in the marriage.

Other cast members on the show said that Michael made inappropriate innuendos to their significant others on the show. He was later accused of sexual harassment by a cameraman in 2018 during Season 4 (the claims were dropped).

The couple have since welcomed their second son together, but Michael also has kids from a past marriage.

The two aired out their issues (once again) on the show, and they discussed altering their post-nuptial agreement. Though many fans thought that a split was inevitable, Ashley announced that she was expecting again ahead of the Season 5 reunion.

But, during the taping of Season 5, Michael was caught in a hotel room with a woman who was not his wife.

Michael and Ashley Darby have two sons together.

In July of 2019, Michael and Ashley welcomed their first son together, Dean Michael Darby. As RHOP fans will know, Ashley lost a pregnancy before she had Dean, and she had long expressed her desire to become a mom. Since his birth, Dean (who is a dead ringer for Michael) has been a frequent fixture on his mom's Instagram page. He was also a scene stealer on Season 5 of RHOP.

In March of 2021, Ashley shared that she had welcomed her second son with Michael (his name has not been publicly shared yet). She chronicled some of her labor beginning on March 2, and she confirmed his arrival shortly thereafter. During a set of Instagram Stories, Ashley thanked her fans for their well wishes, and she shared how excited she was for her sons to meet.

"Michael just left the hospital to go be with Dean and give him some loving," the reality star said. "And it's crazy how much I miss my son right now. Even though I'm so happy and so blissful with this little guy, I just want us all to be together as a family, and I know it'll happen soon. I just miss him so much ... This journey of motherhood just really keeps on getting better."

Despite having multiple serious issues during their marriage, Ashley has never denied what a great father Michael is. After Dean was born, she spoke with People about how hands-on her husband is.

"I'm very lucky in that sense," she said about Michael's attentiveness. "I didn't have a father growing up so I never really understood how involved men are in children's lives. Maybe it’s just my lack of experience with it. But he's incredibly hands on. It's been very eye-opening for me and very comforting."

