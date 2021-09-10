'RHOP' Stars Gizelle Bryant and Wendy Osefo May Be Able to Reconcile Their Friendship (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)By Tatayana Yomary
Sep. 10 2021, Published 11:01 a.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 6 of The Real Housewives of Potomac.
Most people believe that a “friend” repeatedly discussing rumors about your spouse possibly cheating is a deal-breaker for the friendship. The Real Housewives of Potomac viewers have watched Gizelle Bryant speak about cheating rumors concerning Eddie Osefo throughout Season 6, and many social media users believe that she’s out of bounds.
Wendy Osefo made it a point to put everyone “on notice” for spreading the Eddie cheating rumors, and she especially ripped Gizelle a new one. The 37-year-old threatened Gizelle with violence.
But it looks like Wendy and Gizelle may be ready to move on and reconcile their friendship in an exclusive clip ahead of the Sept. 12, 2021, episode. Read on to get all the deets.
Wendy and Gizelle are burying the hatchet when it comes to Eddie Osefo cheating rumors.
In the clip, Wendy calmly explains to Gizelle that she should have taken a moment to speak with her first about the Eddie cheating rumors as opposed to discussing it with other cast members. And Wendy has a valid point.
Gizelle then shares that she meant no ill will and apologized for how the situation blew up. The EveryHue Beauty founder also explains her feelings about Wendy being defensive.
“That’s what I said I apologize for. That’s the only thing I apologize for,” Gizelle says to Wendy. “When I was talking to Ashley, and we were discussing it, I said, ‘I need to talk to Wendy.’ But you were being so defensive about everything. I have always come to you in a space and spirit of love and I feel like that is what should have happened.’”
Wendy "receives" Gizelle’s apology, but their relationship will likely never be the same.
Wendy went on to “receive” Gizelle’s apology, and it appears that the ladies are at a cordial place for now. However, Wendy later shares in her confessional that she’s unsure if she and Gizelle can bounce back from this ordeal.
“I don’t know if there’s any bouncing back with Gizelle,” Wendy says. “ I think it's, 'Let's play nice,' for now, but I think it’s temporary.”
Most viewers would agree that Wendy is taking the right approach with Gizelle. In the past, Gizelle and other cast members have been able to resolve issues, only for the same problems to resurface along with more drama.
Not to mention, Gizelle has a history of discussing her cast mates' marriages on the show. Flashback to Season 5: Gizelle and a few other ladies were responsible for spreading a rumor that Monique Samuels cheated on her husband, Chris Samuels, with her trainer, whom they believed fathered Monique’s son, Chase.
Keep in mind, Gizelle and Monique did have their share of ups and downs on RHOP. At one point, fans thought that they could be friends, but then news of the rumor went into overdrive.
There is no telling if Gizelle and Wendy will be able to build a true friendship with one another, but the fact that they have now declared peace in the clip opens a huge window of possibility for the future.
The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.