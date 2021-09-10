'RHOP' Stars Gizelle Bryant and Wendy Osefo May Be Able to Reconcile Their Friendship (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 6 of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

Most people believe that a “friend” repeatedly discussing rumors about your spouse possibly cheating is a deal-breaker for the friendship. The Real Housewives of Potomac viewers have watched Gizelle Bryant speak about cheating rumors concerning Eddie Osefo throughout Season 6, and many social media users believe that she’s out of bounds.