Is the 'Love Is Blind' Season 4 Reunion Still Happening? How Long Will It Be? The Season 4 'Love Is Blind' reunion is here, but how long will it be? And since it's a live event, will it be recorded to watch later? Here's what you need to know.

The live reunion for Season 4 of Love Is Blind is upon us, and we still have so many questions. First and most importantly, are Tiffany and Brett still together?

We're also wondering how long the live reunion is going to be — especially now that Netflix appears to have crashed and it still hadn't started at 9 p.m. ET! For those of us who can't wait around to watch it live, will it be recorded to watch back later? We did a little bit of sleuthing and here's what we know.

How long is the 'Love Is Blind' Reunion?

Since the Season 4 reunion is happening live, no one can be 100 percent certain about how exactly the show will go down. The reunions for Seasons 1–3 each lasted approximately one hour, so it's a safe bet that the live reunion will also be at least that long. However, since it's happening live and without the benefit of fancy editing tricks, we could be looking at a longer run time. Our best guess is that the reunion will last two hours, but given the delays, it's anyone's guess what will be happening.

Will the 'Love Is Blind' Reunion be recorded?

Yes! If you're not able to watch the reunion live on Sunday, April 16, don't worry! It will be available to stream on Netflix immediately afterward. Of course, we can't protect you from spoilers or the internet at large, and we're assuming there are going to be lots of reactions in real time that you won't want to miss.

Me trying to get into #LoveIsBlindLIVE right now pic.twitter.com/wVEg9KYxgl — Chey Dubz (@CaffieneKrazy) April 17, 2023

Netflix apparently crashed right before the live reunion, and the internet is not OK!

At 8 p.m. ET, we were all ready and waiting to watch the live reunion when Netflix seemed to crash (we can only assume as a result of how many people were trying to tune in). Netflix announced on Twitter that the reunion would be pushed back to 8:15 p.m. ET, but as of 9 p.m. the show had still not started. As you can imagine, people were not thrilled with this development.

me pretending like i don’t care about the love is blind reunion so it loads #LoveIsBlindLIVE pic.twitter.com/euexInsJ97 — kinzi🧚🏼‍♀️ (@kinzijoy) April 17, 2023

