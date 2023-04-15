Distractify
Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind
Brett and Tiffany in Season 4 of 'Love Is Blind'
Source: Netflix

Here Is How To Participate in the ‘Love Is Blind’ Live Reunion Drinking Game

A 'Love Is Blind' live reunion drinking game opportunity is officially here. Here's a rundown of the words and phrases that make up the challenge.

By

Apr. 15 2023, Published 1:36 p.m. ET

Season 4 of Love Is Blind has come to a close, with several couples saying "I do" in the finale episode. But, there is still fun to be had for the reunion and fans came up with the perfect party activity: a drinking game.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans are gearing up for the ultimate drinking game to watch the live special, airing Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 8 p.m. EST on Netflix. Here is a rundown of all the things you need to know in order to participate. Bottoms up!

The 'Love Is Blind' live reunion drinking game: Here are the rules.

Micah and Paul in Season 4 of 'Love Is Blind' having an emotional conversation.
Source: Netflix
Article continues below advertisement

Drink When has chimed in and shared some of the key phrases and situations that are likely to happen during the reunion. And if you see or hear any of them, you take a sip of your drink. Now, make sure to not go overboard! Set a limit for yourself if needed.

Some of the opportunities to imbibe that are a part of the Love Is Blind live reunion drinking game are:

  • There's a flashback to a scene in the show
  • Anyone says the word "marriage" or "marry"
  • Someone says the words "Love Is Blind"
  • There's a conversation about race
Article continues below advertisement

When it comes to the drinking cues, all members of the reunion are fair game. This includes the entire Season 4 cast and the hosts, Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

Fans have chimed in to add their own rules for Season 4 of the 'Love Is Blind' live reunion drinking game.

Source: Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

There are no set rules to the drinking game, so feel free to add your own. Several fans are already doing this and have shared their creative ideas on social media.

A lot of viewers suggested that you enter the word "like" into the game, especially for Micah. Michah is known in the show for constantly using the word "like".

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Twitter

One fan also added the idea that every time you see one of the iconic gold wine glasses from the season, you have to take a sip of your drink. By the way, you might actually be able to purchase these fan-favorite cups for at home use.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Twitter

Celebrities love to watch 'Love Is Blind'. Will they play the drinking game?

Kim Kardashian at 'The Kardashians' premiere.
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

A-list celebrities might get into the drinking game, too. Harry Potter himself, actor Daniel Radcliffe, admitted that he is a fan of the show — and he is not alone.

On The Kelly Clarkson Show, he revealed that his girlfriend Erin Darke introduced him to it. He said that, "Erin got me into it initially, but now I have to own the fact that I'm also like, 'Hey, you wanna put on Love Is Blind?'"

Article continues below advertisement

Even Kim Kardashian has shared that she is a fan of the show. On social media, she revealed that Kendall Jenner was one of the people who showed the dating series to her.

As a reminder, the live reunion of Love Is Blind will be released on Netflix on April 16, 2023 at 8 p.m. EST. Season 5 of the series has already been renewed and we can't wait!

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Here's How the State of the Union Drinking Game Works

5 Social Distancing Drinking Games That Are Perfect for Virtual Hangouts

Are Kwame and Chelsea Still Together After 'Love Is Blind'? Kwame Addresses the Haters (SPOILERS)

Latest Love Is Blind News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2023 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.