Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind Source: Netflix Here Is How To Participate in the ‘Love Is Blind’ Live Reunion Drinking Game A 'Love Is Blind' live reunion drinking game opportunity is officially here. Here's a rundown of the words and phrases that make up the challenge. By Je'Kayla Crawford Apr. 15 2023, Published 1:36 p.m. ET

Season 4 of Love Is Blind has come to a close, with several couples saying "I do" in the finale episode. But, there is still fun to be had for the reunion and fans came up with the perfect party activity: a drinking game.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans are gearing up for the ultimate drinking game to watch the live special, airing Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 8 p.m. EST on Netflix. Here is a rundown of all the things you need to know in order to participate. Bottoms up!

The 'Love Is Blind' live reunion drinking game: Here are the rules.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Drink When has chimed in and shared some of the key phrases and situations that are likely to happen during the reunion. And if you see or hear any of them, you take a sip of your drink. Now, make sure to not go overboard! Set a limit for yourself if needed.

Some of the opportunities to imbibe that are a part of the Love Is Blind live reunion drinking game are: There's a flashback to a scene in the show

Anyone says the word "marriage" or "marry"

Someone says the words "Love Is Blind"

There's a conversation about race

Article continues below advertisement

When it comes to the drinking cues, all members of the reunion are fair game. This includes the entire Season 4 cast and the hosts, Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

Fans have chimed in to add their own rules for Season 4 of the 'Love Is Blind' live reunion drinking game.

Article continues below advertisement

There are no set rules to the drinking game, so feel free to add your own. Several fans are already doing this and have shared their creative ideas on social media.

A lot of viewers suggested that you enter the word "like" into the game, especially for Micah. Michah is known in the show for constantly using the word "like".

Article continues below advertisement

Drinking game idea: have a shot everyone Micah says “like” more than once in a single sentence. #LoveIsBlind — Akshita Sood (@AkshitaSood) April 11, 2023 Source: Twitter

One fan also added the idea that every time you see one of the iconic gold wine glasses from the season, you have to take a sip of your drink. By the way, you might actually be able to purchase these fan-favorite cups for at home use.

Article continues below advertisement

Love is Blind drinking game: drink every time these wine glasses are in frame. pic.twitter.com/NUJigMtbWh — 🦇🕸chelsea🕸🦇 (@witch_mote) April 15, 2023 Source: Twitter

Celebrities love to watch 'Love Is Blind'. Will they play the drinking game?

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

A-list celebrities might get into the drinking game, too. Harry Potter himself, actor Daniel Radcliffe, admitted that he is a fan of the show — and he is not alone.

On The Kelly Clarkson Show, he revealed that his girlfriend Erin Darke introduced him to it. He said that, "Erin got me into it initially, but now I have to own the fact that I'm also like, 'Hey, you wanna put on Love Is Blind?'"

Article continues below advertisement

Even Kim Kardashian has shared that she is a fan of the show. On social media, she revealed that Kendall Jenner was one of the people who showed the dating series to her.

Alright @KendallJenner and @lala got me to watch Love Is Blind and I’m obsessed!!!!!!!!! — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) March 5, 2020