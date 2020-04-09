5 Social Distancing Drinking Games That Are Perfect for Virtual Hangouts

5 Social Distancing Drinking Games That Are Perfect for Virtual HangoutsBy Distractify Staff
In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, we’ve all had to make sacrifices over the last month, including social distancing from our friends and loved ones.
Thankfully, apps like FaceTime and Zoom exist to make our self-isolation a little more bearable. And if you’re really lucky, you have some liquor on hand to toast to your group following CDC guidelines. Now that you’re appropriately buzzed, here are a few ideas for drinking games that can be played virtually.
Social distancing drinking games to play in quarantine.
Never Have I Ever
The brilliance of this game is that it can be played in a variety of different ways, but you’re pretty much guaranteed to find out some juicy secrets about your inner circle (assuming everyone tells the truth)!
For those in need of a quick refresher, one person names something that they’ve never done — a PG example would be: "Never have I ever gone bungee jumping" — and anyone who HAS done that thing must take a drink.
To add a level of intrigue, assign categories. For instance, try a round where each person must say something sexual or has to think of things they’ve never done while at work.
Press Briefing Bingo
Due to the enormity of the coronavirus pandemic, the White House has been holding daily press conferences to update the media on the measures being taken to flatten the curve. Create a Bingo board using words or phrases often heard during one of these briefings, like "face mask," "task force," and "resources" (avoid putting down insensitive wording).
Whenever you hear President Trump, Vice President Pence, Dr. Fauci, or Dr. Birx say one of the words you wrote down, take a drink and put an "X" over that square. The first person to call out "Bingo!" must chug the rest of his or her drink followed by everyone else in the hangout.
Truth or Drink
The traditional slumber party game "Truth or Dare" is a little tricky to pull off virtually given that it limits what dares you can choose, so try "Truth or Drink" instead.
This version requires players to either answer revealing questions asked by other members of the group or take a shot. Depending on how mean your friends are this game can turn sloppy quite quickly.
Most Likely To…
Best played among friends who know each other well, this game requires participants to choose which member of their hangout is most likely to do something.
Examples include: "Most likely to marry a celebrity," "Most likely to end up in handcuffs," "Most likely to settle down on a farm," etc. Whoever gets the most mentions during each round must take a sip.
Test Your Knowledge: Friend Edition
Before signing in to FaceTime or whatever video app you’re using for your virtual hangouts, have every participant write down five trivia questions about themselves. If the group includes people who don’t know each other that well, add multiple choice answers to the questions.
Have everyone write their guesses on a sheet of paper, then reveal all the answers at the same time. Anyone who gets a question wrong must take a drink.
NOTE: The best way to prevent contracting or spreading coronavirus is with thorough hand washing and social distancing. If you feel you may be experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, which include persistent cough (usually dry), fever, shortness of breath, and fatigue, please call your doctor before going to get tested. For comprehensive resources and updates, visit the CDC website. If you are experiencing anxiety about the virus, seek out mental health support from your provider or visit NAMI.org.
