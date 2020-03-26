This Cute Flipbook Explains Why Social Distancing Works

This Cute Flipbook Explains Why Social Distancing WorksBy Mustafa Gatollari
You might be familiar with The Flippist, a site dedicated to the custom hand-drawn flipbooks a man named Ben makes and clearly has an admirable passion for.
You also might be familiar with this whole coronavirus pandemic that's been going around and putting the entire world in what seems to be an entire lockdown and is altering the very nature of how we work, eat, shop, and interact with other human beings on a daily basis.
While the two might seem like completely different topics of conversation, they aren't. Ben is known to create flipbooks on a variety of themes that show off his unique sense of humor.
Recently, he used his talents to demonstrate why social distancing works.
If you're someone like me, who enjoys being out and about, whether it's going for walks with friends or visiting family just for kicks, this whole self-isolation thing can seem like a death sentence.
On top of that, when you do have to venture outside of your home, the rules for acceptable social behavior have changed as well. You need to keep 6 feet of space between you and others outside, and keep the size of gatherings to an absolute minimum to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
Clearly, there are lots of people who aren't following these rules: from Spring Breakers in Florida, to Australians who are jumping fences for beach time, some people just don't care.
Regardless of whether or not you're afraid of contracting COVID-19 or have faith that your immune system will be able to beat it, understanding why social distancing is a powerful tool is tantamount right now.
Which is why Ben's flipbook is a refreshingly effective tool explaining the virtues of social distancing in this uncertain time.
Ben used a line of matches to show how a fire spreads, and then ultimately, what happens when one of the matches in the line moves out of place to stop the flame from attacking the other matches.
After that, Ben visually demonstrates how this "flattens" the curve of COVID-19 cases.
Then, things took a very weird turn. The match becomes anthropomorphized, lays down on the ground, grows a little bitty bubble butt and starts to explain why social distancing is so important. WARNING: it gets a little awkward.
He then tells viewers it's OK for them to look at his butt. If this is getting too bizarre for your eyes, I promise you he actually has a great message for folks throughout all of this madness. Even when he blushes and says that he's feeling "vulnerable."
Next, Mr. Butt Match talks about the coronavirus and how important it is to remember the spreading flame example when it comes to protecting those who are most susceptible to COVID-19.
While the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions are receiving the brunt of COVID-19 trauma, there are even reports of youngsters having to be hospitalized from the virus. Statistics indicate, however, that older people are at a higher risk of experiencing more extreme coronavirus symptoms.
Ben ultimately ended the message on a heartwarming note, which again, is kinda strange when you realize it's coming from a match stick just lounging around, pointing its booty out as it tells you it loves you.
A video of his flipbook was posted to Imgur, where it had an overwhelmingly positive response from the community, even if some people did find the whole thing creepy, which it definitely is, it still provided a valuable message.
So maybe if you have a few friends who don't understand what all the hullabaloo behind social distancing is, show them this odd matchstick man.
More from Distractify:
It Turns Out Celebrities Aren't Immune to the Coronavirus Either
Here's How the Novel Coronavirus Came by the Name COVID-19
Uncomfortable Truths About Our Society That COVID-19 Has Uncovered