Dr. Birx's Scarves Are Going Viral With Each New Coronavirus Press Briefing

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to claim lives across the U.S., two prominent physicians have become staples at the White House's daily press briefings on the virus’ spread: Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx.

While some citizens are calling for Dr. Fauci, who’s the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, to be named People’s next "Sexiest Man Alive," viewers also seem to have a peculiar fascination with Dr. Birx’s collection of silk scarves, which she frequently wears on camera.