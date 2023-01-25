Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Source: Getty Images 'How I Met Your Father' Star Hilary Duff Has Been Married to Her Musician Hubby for Years By Katherine Stinson Jan. 24 2023, Published 7:26 p.m. ET

On How I Met Your Father, acting icon Hilary Duff plays Sophie, a young 30-something woman looking for genuine love. (Aren't we all?) But in real life, Hilary has actually been happily married to her husband since 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

So, who is the man that has the honor of calling himself Hilary Duff's husband? What does he do for work? And do he and Hilary have any kids? Here's what we know about Hilary's husband, Matthew Koma.

Source: Getty Images Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma in 2019

Article continues below advertisement

How did Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma meet?

Hilary and Matthew's love story began in the absolute cutest way you can imagine. No, it wasn't over a candlelit dinner or a meet-cute at a coffee shop. Matthew, a music producer, actually collaborated with Hilary on one of her albums! The couple first met when Hilary was recording her 2015 album "Breathe In. Breathe Out." That same year, Hilary and her first husband, Mike Comrie, decided to divorce. Their split was finalized in February 2016.

Source: Getty Images Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma in 2017

In January 2017, Matthew and Hilary went Instagram (or rather, red carpet) official at the Entertainment Weekly pre-SAG Awards celebration. In May 2019, Hilary and Matthew announced they were engaged. They tied the knot in December of that year in a charming backyard ceremony.

Article continues below advertisement

Do Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma have any kids?

Together, the couple has two daughters. The first, Banks Violet Bair, was born in October 2018, while the second, Mae James Bair, was born in March 2021. (For context, Matthew's legal last name is Bair, however he uses Koma as a stage name.)

Hilary also has son Luca (10) from her previous marriage to Mike Comrie. Though the former couple have been separated for quite some time, they've openly said that they make co-parenting their No.1 priority.

Article continues below advertisement

What else is Matthew Koma known for?

Matthew, who is also 35 years old (the same age as Hilary) isn't an actor, but he's still a multi-hyphenate in his own right. In addition to being a music producer (he's collaborated with greats such as Bruce Springsteen, Kelly Clarkson, Zedd, and more), Matthew is also a singer, songwriter, and DJ. The music man co-wrote the Grammy-award winning song "Clarity" that was performed by Zedd. In 2020, he also co-wrote and produced the Keith Urban single "Change Your Mind."