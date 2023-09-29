Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind Aaliyah and Uche Meet Up on 'Love Is Blind,' but Could It Mean They Have a Future? (SPOILERS) Aaliyah and Uche hit multiple rough patches on 'Love Is Blind' during Season 5, and fans want to know if they're together now or not. By Chrissy Bobic Sep. 29 2023, Published 3:01 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Love Is Blind, Season 5. Season 5 of Love Is Blind features just three engaged couples once everyone leaves the pods. So naturally, some fans hope this means Uche and Aaliyah get together and engaged by the time the finale drops on Netflix. And now that we see them meet up in Episode 6, it's hard to continue to wonder where that leaves our seemingly ill-fated couple.

Are Aaliyah and Uche together after 'Love Is Blind'?

Aaliyah and Uche break up when Aaliyah leaves the experiment quickly and without warning. The two of them leave the pods one day with plans to return the next, and when Uche prepares to propose, he hears nothing on the other side of the wall. After a producer tells Uche that Aaliyah opted to leave the show early, he calls her while on-camera.

She reveals that Lydia's past with Uche (the two of them dated before they went on the show) was too much for her. Although they leave things at that, Uche and Aaliyah do talk things out in more length in Episode 7. And Instagram may have a few clues about where they stand. In a September 2023 post on Uche's Instagram, people commented that they see a woman in the reflection of his sunglasses and a wedding band on his finger.

If that's true, then it is entirely possible that Uche and someone are together now, after Love is Blind. However, since Uche ends things for good in Episode 7, it's unlikely that Uche is with Aaliyah. When they meet in Episodes 6 and 7, Uche explains what went wrong with Lydia when they dated and Aaliyah expresses concern that Uche may not be totally over Lydia.

What happened between Uche and Lydia on 'Love Is Blind'?

At first, Lydia sort of downplays her relationship with Uche. But when Uche and Aaliyah talk in Episode 7, he reveals what really happened between them. According to Uche, he and Lydia dated for a little while until Lydia did something that invaded his privacy. They eventually got back together again after that. However, Uche broke things off again after he found out Lydia was keeping tabs on people on Instagram who Uche followed on social media.

