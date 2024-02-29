'Love Is Blind' Viewers Are Applauding Jeramey's Mom for Her Clapback

It's been a pretty eventful season of Love Is Blind — and right now it seems that Jeramey Lutinski is one of this season's top villains. Between the love triangle he had between Sarah Ann and Laura, followed by his far-from-stellar conversation with Laura after she caught him leaving the bar to allegedly go to Sarah Ann's place, he's not winning any points with the audience. His on-screen conversation with his mom, though, is winning her plenty of approval from the audience.

Jeramey's mother didn't side with him on 'Love Is Blind.'

As Season 6 nears its finale, we finally see the contestants and their partners interact with the parents. For Love Is Blind, Jeramey sits down with his mother to go over the tension-filled confrontation he had with Laura after he was out until five in the morning. It's clear he wants her to side with him, framing the late night as an innocent encounter with an ex, but his mother isn't having it.

Source: Netflix

In the conversation, Jeramey relays the story he told Laura, adding that he drove Sarah Ann home (a piece he didn't tell Laura in the confrontation shown in Episode 9). When Jeramey confidently says "Nothing happened," his mother raises her eyebrows and gives her son a look. Many viewers assumed this was his mother expressing disbelief over Jeramey's side of the story.

"You're lucky... it wasn't me," Jeramey's mom said after telling his side. "Because you wouldn't have just walked in the door, I would've been sitting there waiting for you." "I acknowledge how it looks," Jeramey said. "I was having a good conversation. It was a constructive conversation." "But she doesn't know that," she countered. "She's at home laying in bed, waiting for you to come home knowing that you went out drinking with the guys."

Imagine the kind of clown Jeramey have to be all your life for your mom to make this face when you tell her why your partner is pissed off about you. Love is blind is truly bringing the trashy drama this season. pic.twitter.com/cjVkbTyqqp — it meeesha ✨ (@mishaone) February 29, 2024

The internet is applauding her for calling Jeramey out.

Though she kept her callout pretty tame, Reddit users were thrilled that Jeramey's mom didn't immediately side with him or fall for his attempts to justify his behavior. "The way she was looking at him! She wasn’t buying any of it! ‘You’re lucky it wasn’t me’ you have my respect ma’am," one Reddit user commented.

"I fully expected her to make excuses for his behaviour but she put him in his place and you could see how annoyed he was getting and kept trying to justify himself. Good for mom!" another said. "She seemed authentic and honest with her son," another user noted. "Makes me wonder how he ended up seeming so spoiled."