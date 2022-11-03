Zanab Jaffrey From 'Love Is Blind' Lost Both Her Parents When She Was a Teenager
In its third season, Love Is Blind introduced audiences to an array of fascinating people, and those audiences watched as they tried to find love. One of the most tragic stories to come out of the new season came from Zanab Jaffrey, who lost both of her parents at a young age. Those losses continue to shape who Zanab is and have also played a role in her ongoing relationship with Cole Barnett.
What happened to Zanab's parents?
Zanab's family is originally from Pakistan, but she was born in Scotland in the U.K. She moved to the US when she was in fifth grade and has a sister who is eight years older than her and still lives in the U.K. Her parents divorced when she was still pretty young, and that wasn't the end of the turbulence in her youth.
Her father died in a waterskiing accident when she was just 13, and she lost her mother to brain tumors when she was 18.
After her father's death, Zanab's stepmother became her legal guardian. During her interactions with Cole in the show's first episode, Zanab opened up about losing her parents, saying that she felt like she had grieved for a decade. She also said that losing both of them made her grow up incredibly fast, which makes sense given how much of her existing support system disappeared.
Zanab and Cole had a massive fight in a recent episode.
Although Zanab and Cole are now engaged, many fans are not happy about a recent fight that happened between the two of them. During the fight, Cole asked Zanab if she could be bipolar, a remark that infuriated fans online. The remark came after Cole attempted to cook dinner for them, and Zanab was fairly critical of his skills in the kitchen.
As the two fought, Zanab suggested that it seemed like Cole may not want to marry her after all. Cole retorted that he wanted his future wife to like him more, and then asked if Zanab could be bipolar. The fight left many fans livid, but Cole and Zanab seemed to have found a way to resolve their disagreement, and they are still together by the end of the episode.
Are Cole and Zanab still together?
We won't know whether Cole and Zanab survived until the Love is Blind finale on Nov. 9, but their relationship has certainly been filled with plenty of drama thus far. The two have been hinting on Instagram that they may make it all the way through the show, and many fans are certainly rooting for them to find a way to work things out, even in spite of Cole's many stupid comments.
Ultimately, though, only time will tell whether the two of them can remain together and leave the show engaged or even married. Love Is Blind has worked for some couples, but the show definitely doesn't have a 100 percent success rate.