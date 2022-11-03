Zanab Jaffrey From 'Love Is Blind' Lost Both Her Parents When She Was a Teenager

Zanab's family is originally from Pakistan, but she was born in Scotland in the U.K. She moved to the US when she was in fifth grade and has a sister who is eight years older than her and still lives in the U.K. Her parents divorced when she was still pretty young, and that wasn't the end of the turbulence in her youth.

Her father died in a waterskiing accident when she was just 13, and she lost her mother to brain tumors when she was 18.