We Found the ‘Love Is Blind’ Cast's Birthdays and Zodiac Signs, So You Don’t Have To
Third time's the charm, right? We're finding out if love is really blind for a third time around with Season 3 of Love Is Blind. But this has us wondering, is love also written in the stars?
There's a lot more involved when determining compatibility than a person's sun sign. This can also be referred to as a "star sign." It's what many people think of when they talk about astrological signs in general. However, you also have to look at other placements, such as the moon, rising, Venus, and Mercury, in order to get a more complete picture.
While we are by no means astrologers, we still thought it would be fun to see if this season's Love Is Blind couples are meant to be based on astrological. So, without further ado, here are all the birthdays and astrological signs of the Season 3 cast.
Nancy on 'Love Is Blind's birthday: November 8
Nancy was born on Nov. 8, 1989, making her a Scorpio. Scorpios are passionate, powerful, and intuitive. On the flip side, they can be skeptical and vengeful.
Bartise on 'Love Is Blind's birthday: July 16
Bartise was born on July 16, 1995, making him a Cancer. Cancers tend to be protective, caring, and sensitive, but they can sometimes be overly emotional and passive aggressive.
Bartise and Nancy probably formed a deep connection right off the bat due to their emotional natures (both are water signs). These two signs are pretty compatible, but their passionate natures can also make them butt heads.
Zanab on 'Love Is Blind's birthday: March 30
Zanab was born on March 30, 1990, making her an Aries. Aries are very spontaneous, action-oriented, and fearless. On the flip side, they can be impulsive and quick to anger.
Cole on 'Love Is Blind's birthday: April 22
Cole was born on April 22, 1995, making him a Taurus. Tauruses are grounded, logical, and dependable, but they can also be hard-headed and indulgent.
A Taurus and an Aries aren't incompatible but are a bit opposite in the sense that an Aries (Zanab) may move quickly, while a Taurus (Cole) tends to take their time. This could definitely be a situation where opposites attract.
Raven on 'Love Is Blind's birthday: April 12
Raven was born April 12, 1993, making her an Aries. In addition to the qualities listed above for Zanab, Aries are also competitive, bold, and reckless.
SK on 'Love Is Blind's birthday: November 3
SK was born on Nov. 3, 1987, making him a Scorpio. In addition to being powerful and intuitive, Scorpios are deep, determined, and jealous.
An Aries and a Scorpio are both very passionate and can therefore have a fiery love affair. However, they have to work to understand each other and communicate effectively.
Colleen on 'Love Is Blind's birthday: October 28
Colleen was born on Oct. 28, 1995. As a Scorpio, she can be protective, emotional, and potentially possessive.
Matt on 'Love Is Blind's birthday: April 14
Though we don't have official confirmation of Matt's birthday, he was reportedly born on April 14, 1994, which would make him an Aries. Aries are adventures, independent, and headstrong, but can be quick to anger (as we've seen on the show).
This Aries and Scorpio combination can truly be explosive — either in a positive or negative way.
Alexa on 'Love Is Blind's birthday: September 28
Alexa was born on Sept. 28, 1993, making her a Libra. Libras are diplomatic, fun-loving, and romantic. On the flip side, they can be indecisive and codependent.
Brennon on 'Love Is Blind's birthday: January 1
Brennon was reportedly born on Jan. 1, 1990, which would make him a Capricorn. Capricorns are very driven, ambitious, and practical. However, they can also be stubborn, and their ambition may cause them to be workaholics.
Libras and Capricorns tend to be incompatible because they have very different ways of seeing the world. However, if they work at it, they can definitely find common ground, especially if other areas of their chart are compatible.
Make sure to stream Season 3 of Love Is Blind on Netflix now!