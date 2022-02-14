When Do New Episodes of 'Love Is Blind' Season 2 Drop?

We somehow forgot how stressful Love is Blind is. It's not our fault! Season 1 dropped right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in February 2020, which now feels like a million years ago. Naturally, the stress of everything else completely erased the show from our collective psyches, but now that Season 2 is back, we're back in it as well.

However, only half of the season is currently streaming on Netflix. When do new episodes of Love is Blind come out? Let's head to our pod to break down what we know.