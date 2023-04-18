Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind Source: Netflix 'Love Is Blind' Fans Are Officially Over Nick and Vanessa Lachey — Is It Time for New Hosts? After a disastrous "live" reunion, 'Love Is Blind' fans are calling out hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey for dropping the ball. Is it time for Netflix to replace them? By Anna Quintana Apr. 18 2023, Published 12:39 p.m. ET

"I'm begging for literally anyone besides Nick and Vanessa Lachey to host [Love Is Blind]. Nick does nothing but make cringe jokes and Vanessa seems like a desperate mom trying to relate to her kids," one viewer tweeted before another added, "Nick and Vanessa Lachey are continuing to show they can’t host nor conduct interviews at all." Are they really that bad? Or was the live reunion doomed from the beginning?

Source: Netflix

When Love Is Blind premiered in 2020, the timing could not have been better. A show about falling in love with someone sight unseen while locked in a pod in the middle of a global pandemic — it quickly became a cultural phenomenon as people watched secluded in their own "pods." Variety reported that 30 million viewers streamed Season 1 of Love Is Blind. At the time, no one questioned Netflix's choice for hosts, Nick and Vanessa Lachey, one a former boy bander and the other a former MTV VJ, who met and fell in love on television (sort of).

However, four seasons later, the social experiment is now a bonafide reality TV hit, so the stakes are higher and fans expect more from the streaming platform. Especially when it comes to the hosts, and their abilities to get the answers viewers want (and deserve) during a reunion episode.

So, is it finally time for Netflix to replace Nick and Vanessa Lachey?

Source: Netflix

During the Season 4 reunion, it was noted by fans that Nick and Vanessa struggled with leading a successful reunion episode and compared the couple to reunion host extraordinaire Andy Cohen, who had his own thoughts on the reunion. "Live reunions are a very bad idea," he shared on his podcast. "There is a reason [reunion episodes are] edited down. We could talk about a topic on a reunion taping for 25 minutes, for 45 minutes, before really getting to the heart of something. ... Reunion shows are almost like a fishing expedition. You’re talking about different topics [and] you don’t know what’s going to land [or] what’s going to hit."

For many, Nick and Vanessa do not have the correct fishing gear to successfully host Love Is Blind. On TikTok, TV host and producer Franchesca Leigh Ramsey shared her insight into why the reunion episode was "so poorly made" and why fans are right to criticize Nick and Vanessa.

"Now a lot of people have already rightfully criticized that Nick and Vanessa were not great hosts. We've known that they're not great hosts throughout the seasons of the show... Vanessa's biggest problem as a host is she doesn't know how to listen. A lot of people think that the job as the host is to talk but listening is really the biggest skill necessary because you need to pull information from the guests, you need to direct them, and you need to use whatever they say in order to segue to the next person," she explained.

"Vanessa just wants to hear herself talk, so she's trying to make jokes, she's stepping over people, she's doing these very awkward segues." One of those "jokes" that didn't land with the audience was Vanessa asking the couples when they would make her "Aunty Vanessa" and who would have the first Love Is Blind baby.

Source: Netflix Love Is Blind contestants (from left) Tiffany, Brett, Marshall, and Micah.

Along with not listening and making bad jokes, Vanessa was also accused of not being neutral and picking sides — particularly when it came to her Zoom interview with Jackie, whose leaked text messages went viral before the reunion where she used homophobic slurs against her ex, Marshall (who also admitted to using slurs against Jackie).

For many, Vanessa did not hold Jackie accountable for her messages, along with her decision to meet fellow LIB contestant Josh for a coffee date just one day after breaking up with her fiancé Marshall, but instead was acting like her "best friend." The pressure she put on Paul for his comments about Micah not being nurturing was also called out, seeing as Micah had her fair share of mean-girl moments on the show. The list goes on and on...

Source: Netflix

However, Vanessa seemed to have a very different opinion about the reunion, writing on Instagram, "I’m so proud of this cast and their willingness to put themselves out there. It wasn’t easy and this has been a LONG process to get to the reunion. Please keep in mind online (and in life) that 'words have weight.' What you say to someone you don’t know (and don’t know the whole story to) can have a lasting affect on them… in many different ways."