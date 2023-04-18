Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind Source: Getty Images 'Love Is Blind' Alum Kyle Abrams Is Engaged Again — Details on the Lucky Lady Kyle Abrams from 'Love Is Blind' Season 2 is engaged! Here's the 4-1-1 on the the reality star's new main squeeze and the proposal. By Tatayana Yomary Apr. 18 2023, Published 1:18 p.m. ET

So far, Netflix’s hit series Love Is Blind has caused the world to question two things: Can couples truly fall in love sight unseen? Can these couples make it to the altar after merging their lives? In past seasons, a few couples have successfully gotten the job done, but others haven't been so lucky. Case in point: Kyle Abrams.

Kyle appeared on Season 2 of the hit show and wasn't lucky with love. Now, it appears that love is finally working in his favor. Kyle is officially engaged for the second time. Here’s the 4-1-1 on the lucky lady.

Kyle Abrams is engaged to Tania Deleanos, a finance professional from Chicago.

Cheers to love and marriage! Kyle is officially off the market! Per E! News, Kyle popped the question to his girlfriend, Tania Deleanos, the vice president of Deleanos Financial Corporation, on April 11, 2023.

Kyle and Tania have been dating since the summer of 2022. Now, the couple is excited to embark on the next chapter of their lives — without the cameras. In a statement to E! News, Kyle revealed the romantic details of the proposal.

"In order for the perfect proposal, I knew there were two important acts I had to perform," Kyle told the outlet. "One was to surprise her with having both of our families there all while having their exact locations on her phone and two, hire the most authentic Mariachi band in Chicago.” Clearly, Kyle’s romantic gesture worked and Tania is completely smitten.

"I loved everything about the way Kyle proposed," Tania told the outlet. "Most importantly, he surprised me by having both of our families there to share the special moment. It meant so much because he knows how important family is to me and he did not disappoint. And the mariachi was absolutely perfect!"

Kyle and Tania have received tons of support from various reality stars including Bachelor Nation’s Mari Pepin and her fiancé, Kenny Braasch.

Kyle once proposed to Shaina Hurley and had a brief relationship with Deepti Vempati from 'Love Is Blind' Season 2.

As the late Aaliyah says, "If at first you don’t succeed, dust yourself off and try again." Fans of Love Is Blind are aware of Kyle’s rocky road to finding lasting love. During Season 2, Kyle shared his feelings with Shaina Hurley and proposed. However, Shaina later told Kyle that things weren't working out and the pair went their separate ways. Shaina is now married to Christos Lardakis.

Source: Netflix Shaina and Deepti